Here are Chapel Hill's top 5 choices for a taste of the Mediterranean

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean restaurants around Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots for shawarma, roasted lamb, baklava and more.
1. Mediterranean Deli
Photo: kate a./Yelp
Topping the list is Mediterranean Deli. Located at 410 W. Franklin St., this deli is the highest-rated Mediterranean restaurant in Chapel Hill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 683 reviews on Yelp. Menu items include beef shawarma with Greek salad and lamb fatayer; garnish your order at the self-serve condiments island. Finish your meal off with Turkish coffee and desserts. The deli also has a location in Elon.
2. Kipos Greek Taverna
Photo: kipos greek taverna/Yelp
Next up is Kipos Greek Taverna, situated at 431 W. Franklin St. With four stars out of 263 reviews on Yelp, the Greek spot has proven to be a local favorite. Kipos, which means "garden" in Greek, was founded by Giorgios Bakatsias, who has 30 years of culinary expertise, according to its website.
On the menu, offerings include the marouli salad (lemon vinaigrette over greens, scallions and dill), herb roasted lamb, moussaka and whole grilled fish. For dessert, try the walnut baklava: hand-rolled phyllo made with walnuts, honey and orange zest syrup.
3. Talullas
Photo: jaehee y./Yelp
Talullas, located at 456 W. Franklin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean spot four stars out of 207 reviews. Diners will find an extensive menu that features centuries-old Ottoman recipes dating to the 15th century -- from hot and cold mezzes to grilled lamb and other meats -- as well as antique rugs and ambient music, per its website.
Try Talulla's salad: arugula, spinach, red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, parsley, dill, Gemlik olives and walnuts topped with herbed feta and pomegranate dressing. Want to try a Turkish pizza? Sample the lahmacun, a thin-layered dough topped with a blend of spicy ground lamb and vegetables.
4. Pita Grill
Photo: wen t./Yelp
Pita Grill is a casual go-to, with four stars out of 42 Yelp reviews. Menu items include Greek chicken wraps, made with lettuce, tomato, onions and feta cheese, and the gyro platter, served with greek salad and pita bread on the side. You can find the eatery at 1129 Weaver Dairy Road in the Timberlyne Shopping Center.
5. Grk Yeero
Photo: GRK YEERO/Yelp
Then there's Grk Yeero, which has earned four stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp. The house specialty is the Grk platter: fresh Greek salad, hummus, stuffed grape leaves, tzatziki sauce, grilled pita and your choice of meat. For dessert, check out the walnut, pistachio or cheese cake baklava. Visit the Mediterranean spot at 169 E. Franklin St.