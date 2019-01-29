Here are Fayetteville's top 5 Greek spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Greek spots around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Pharaohs Village
Photo: ahmad k./Yelp
Topping the list is Pharaohs Village. Serving Mediterranean, New American and Greek fare at 2425 Hope Mills Road, it's the highest rated Greek restaurant in Fayetteville, boasting five stars out of 232 reviews on Yelp.
2. Zoes Kitchen
Photo: zoes kitchen/Yelp
Next up is Zoes Kitchen, situated at 565 Cross Creek Mall, Suite B. With four stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp, the fast-casual chain, offering salads, kabobs, pitas and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. George's Pastas Gyros NY Subs
Photo: jean k./Yelp
George's Pastas Gyros NY Subs, located at 6238 Yadkin Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the casual Greek restaurant 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews.
4. Zorba's Gyro On A Spit
Photo: jay j./Yelp
Zorba's Gyro On A Spit, a diner serving Greek, Mediterranean, Italian and traditional American bites, is another go-to, with four stars out of 86 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2919 Raeford Road to see for yourself.
5. Agora Restaurant
Photo: amy h./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Agora Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Turkish and Greek kitchen at 107 Person St.