Here are Fayetteville's top 5 Thai spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai spots around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Prik Thai Cuisine
Photo: worawan z./Yelp
Topping the list is Prik Thai Cuisine. Located at 2429 Robeson St., the Thai-Chinese hybrid eatery is the highest rated place for Thai food in Fayetteville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp.
2. 2 Rim Khong Restaurant
Photo: david h./Yelp
Next up is 2 Rim Khong Restaurant, situated at 6451 Yadkin Road, Suite C. With 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, the Laotian-Thai spot, which offers a lunch buffet, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Siam Express
Photo: heather c./Yelp
Siam Express, located at 6257 Raeford Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews.
4. Asian Express Restaurant
Photo: angie b./Yelp
Asian Express Restaurant, an affordable hole-in-the-wall, is another go-to for its good service and large portions, with four stars out of 59 Yelp reviews. Head over to 528 S. Reilly Road to see for yourself.
5. Pad Thai
Photo: emily c./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Pad Thai, which has earned four stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 7737 Good Middling Drive, Suite #105.