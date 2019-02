1. The Fiction Kitchen

Looking for a sublime gluten-free meal near you?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gluten-free spots around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.Topping the list is The Fiction Kitchen . Located at 428 S. Dawson St., the vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free spot is the highest rated gluten-free restaurant in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 520 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Gusto Farm to Street , situated at 3088 Wake Forest Road. With 4.5 stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp, the gluten-free spot, which offers pizza and salads, has proven to be a local favorite. Centro , located at 106 S. Wilmington St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican, breakfast and brunch and gluten-free spot four stars out of 342 reviews. Aladdin's Eatery - North Hills , a Lebanese, gluten-free and vegan spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 52 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4209 Lassiter Mill Road, Suite #136, to see for yourself.