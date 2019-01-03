FOOD & DRINK

Here are Raleigh's top 4 vegetarian spots

Living Kitchen. | Photo: Katherine L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a sublime vegetarian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegetarian spots around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. The Fiction Kitchen



Photo: Bibi N./Yelp

Topping the list is The Fiction Kitchen. Located at 428 S. Dawson St., the vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free spot is the highest rated vegetarian restaurant in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 508 reviews on Yelp.

Molly H., who reviewed it on Dec. 12, wrote, "Very hearty and flavorful plant-based menu! The vegan chicken and waffles were incredible. Make sure you get it with the sweet pepper hot sauce. The sunchoke special was also very nice with the homemade thousand island dressing. Too many good options to choose from!"

2. Living Kitchen



Photo: brian c./Yelp

Next up is Living Kitchen, situated at 555 Fayetteville St., Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp, the vegan, vegetarian and live/raw food spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Yelper Samantha E., who reviewed it on Dec. 28, said, "This place is awesome. The staff was super friendly and helpful with suggestions. My server, Catherine, told me all of her favorites. I tried a bunch of things--chili, kale Caesar salad and the yellow curry bowl--and all were phenomenal! I highly recommend this place! They also have a great juice/smoothie selection."

3. Irregardless Cafe & Catering



Photo: Sujung S./Yelp

Hillsborough's Irregardless Cafe & Catering, located at 901 W. Morgan St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American, breakfast and brunch and vegetarian spot four stars out of 455 reviews.

Wes B. said, "We absolutely loved this restaurant. My sister is vegan, so it was the perfect place for all of us to find something great to eat. The live music really added to the ambiance and the staff was very friendly."

4. Chopt Creative Salad Co.



Photo: Chopt Creative Salad Co./Yelp

Chopt Creative Salad Co., a vegetarian spot that offers salads and more in Hillsborough, is another go-to, with four stars out of 93 Yelp reviews. Head over to 420 Daniels St., Unit A0116, to see for yourself.

Krysta M. wrote, "I always enjoy coming here. They have a rotating schedule with fresh, themed options and you have the ability to change up your order for add-ins and replacements. It is a little chaotic in there and the first time definitely caught me off guard, but now I am used to it. Don't forget to pick up the bread at the counter!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Raleigh's top 4 breweries, ranked
Chipotle launches 4 new bowls to 'fit your lifestyle'
Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC reminds people to continue giving in 2019
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Dead man found inside car crashed into parked vehicles at Durham apartments
Raleigh man accused of money laundering linked to Russian indicted in election meddling
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man get new fence after bad job
Raleigh police investigate apparent stabbing near daycare
34-year-old man dead in SUV crash on Durham Freeway
Raleigh Police ID 21-year-old woman killed while crossing road
Fayetteville ranked worst city in the US for jobs, study claims
Nancy Pelosi of California elected House speaker
Show More
Cashier donates kidney to regular customer's wife
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Bullet found in child's room believed to be from NYE celebratory gunfire
Mystery illness takes teen's sense of sight, taste, smell
Mark Harris requests certification of 9th District results
More News