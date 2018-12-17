Here are Raleigh's top 5 New American spots | Hoodline

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Beasley's Chicken & Honey
Photo: pratistha p./Yelp
Topping the list is Beasley's Chicken & Honey. Located at 237 S. Wilmington St. in Central, the Southern and New American spot is the most popular New American restaurant in Raleigh, boasting four stars out of 1,445 reviews on Yelp.
Part of the Ashley Christensen Restaurants group, Beasley's serves old-fashioned Southern food. Chicken, mostly fried, dominates the menu and comes with waffles or a biscuit, or in a sandwich and pot pie. If you are looking for a non-chicken dish, try the meatloaf or veggie sandwich. There are hearty sides to choose from including green bean casserole, creamed collard greens, pork 'n beans and more. Patrons can wash it all down with one of the many cocktails, wines and local beers available.
Beasley's offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday.
2. Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern
Photo: kong l./Yelp
Next up is North Central's Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern, situated at 330 Hillsborough St. With 4.5 stars out of 401 reviews on Yelp, the bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Touting the AAA Four Diamond, DiRoNa and Wine Spectator awards on its website, Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern boasts an upscale and elegant dining experience. Located inside the historic and restored Dodd-Hinsdale House, it offers a unique blend of appetizers and main courses.
To start, diners can choose the cioppino with clams, scallops, octopus, mussels, tomatoes, collards, corona beans and garlic wine broth or the warm springer farms Georgia chicken ballotine, which includes foie gras and smoked mushroom mousseline, parsnip puree, roasted pear salad, rutabaga, blue cheese and ginger and golden raisin vinaigrette. For the main course, there is the grilled Icelandic char or the roasted five-spice Pennsylvania duck breast.
3. Tazza Kitchen Cameron Village
Photo: gwen h./Yelp
Hillsborough's Tazza Kitchen Cameron Village, located at 432 Woodburn Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and New American spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews.
With six locations in Virginia and North and South Carolina, Tazza Kitchen Cameron Village cooks all of its food in wood-fired and brick ovens.
Open for lunch, dinner and brunch, the menu includes appetizers, like cast-iron goat cheese, salad, tacos and pizza. Main courses include brick-oven salmon or crab cakes and wood-fired pork chops. For drinks, there are traditional and house cocktails, local beers on tap and domestic and international brews in bottles/cans and a wine list that rotates seasonally.
4. Stanbury
Photo: jen c./Yelp
Stanbury, a New American spot in Mordecai, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 264 Yelp reviews. Head over to 938 N. Blount St. to see for yourself.
It serves food that includes ingredients from local farms and the menu changes on a daily basis due to seasonal availability of products. Some examples of small plates offered include sweet potato bisque and North Carolina swordfish crudo, with large plate options such as North Carolina fried whole bass and smoked pork chop. There is also an extensive wine list along with cocktails and beer.
To view a sample dinner menu, click here.
5. Glenwood Grill
Photo: karen c./Yelp
Over in Wade, check out Glenwood Grill, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 262 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and New American spot at 2603-151 Glenwood Ave.
Chef John Write reaches from the mountains to the shores of the Carolinas to find the finest ingredients to include in the dishes served at Glenwood Grill. On its website, the restaurant boasts being included in top 100 lists on OpenTable, Trip Advisor, News & Observer and Yelp.
The menu is full of contemporary and traditional American fare. It has seafood, fish, pork, meat and chicken platters and an assortment of sides. Customers can pair the entrees with one of the many wines, cocktails or beer from the bar.