Here are the 3 best Thai restaurants in Fayetteville, ranked

1. Orchid Garden Restaurant
Photo: Orchid Garden Restaurant/Yelp
Topping the list is Orchid Garden Restaurant. Located at 5048 Yadkin Road, it is the highest rated Thai restaurant in Fayetteville, boasting four stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, look for Thai classics like drunken noodles, pad Thai and red curry or opt for a spicy basil dish with ground chicken, deep-fried whole tilapia with chiles or a papaya salad. Daily lunch buffet is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Check out the full menu here.
2. Asian Express Restaurant
Photo: angie b./Yelp
Next up is Asian Express Restaurant, situated at 528 S. Reilly Road. With four stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, the Thai and Chinese restaurant, which has two other area locations, is a popular option.
The menu features your choice of meat stir-fried with Thai basil and garlic, sweet and sour pork with vegetables and noodle dishes along with curries, soups, salads and appetizers. Take a look at the full menu here.
3. Thai Pepper Restaurant
Photo: curtis b./Yelp
Thai Pepper Restaurant, located at 1342 Bragg Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai, Chinese and buffet spot four stars out of 34 reviews.
This establishment's expansive menu offers Thai entrees such as Pud Prig (choice of meat stir-fried with hot peppers, bell peppers, garlic and onions); Pud Khing (choice of meat with ginger, onions and mushrooms); and Pud Prig Khing (choice of chicken or pork marinated in red curry topped with green beans). See the full menu here.
Yelp reviewer M M., who visited in May, wrote, "Love this place. My family has only had the buffet here but it is always great and they are very accommodating about bringing out more food if the buffet is out of something. Very friendly service."