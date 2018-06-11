Here's how to get free pizza at Walmart today

If Walmart wasn't on your shopping list today, you may want to make a beeline for the store anyway.More than 2,500 stores nationwide will be handing out free pizza to celebrate the re-launch of its Marketside store brand frozen pizza.It's only one slice per customer, but that's better than no pizza at all, right?If you're wondering who to thank for this promotion, you may want to turn to your fellow shopper.It turns out Walmart had changed the pizza crust of its Marketside pizza to the chagrin of its customers.In the end, the retailer decided to go back to the original recipe.See what happens when we all use our voices?Today's shindig at Walmart stores will happen near the pizza section.970 Strickland Bridge Rd. in Fayetteville2985 E. Elizabethtown Rd. in Lumberton