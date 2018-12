1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 thin slices of ginger root (minced)

1 garlic clove (peeled and minced)

16 ounces turkey (cooked, cut into 1/2 inch cubes)

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 2/3 packages vegetables, fresh or frozen (10 ounce package, chopped)

water (optional)

Optional gravy:

11 tablespoon cornstarch



2 teaspoons soy sauce, low sodium



1/2 cup chicken stock

Heat fry pan. Add oil and heat on high temperature. Add ginger, garlic, turkey and vegetables. Stir-fry about 1 minute to coat with oil. Adjust heat to prevent scorching. Add sugar. If vegetables are tender, stop cooking at this time. If the vegetables are firm, add 1-2 tablespoons of water, cover and cook for 2 minutes or until tender. Serve at once, or if you wish to add a gravy: Mix the gravy ingredients well, pour over vegetables and turkey, cook for 30 seconds. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

5 ounces thawed turkey roast (about 1 cup, chopped)

4 celery stalks (chopped)

4 carrots (peeled and sliced)

1 onion (chopped)

1 chicken bouillon cube

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 cups water

1 tablespoon margarine

1 cup rice (uncooked)

1 can low-sodium green beans (drained, about 15 ounces)

In a large pot over high heat, add the turkey roast, celery, carrots, onion, bouillon cube, black pepper, and 4 cups of water. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and cook over low heat for 30 minutes. Cook rice according to package directions. Add cooked rice and green beans into the soup and stir. Cook for 5 more minutes.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup onion (diced)

1 cup celery (diced)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons flour

3/4 tablespoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups carrots (chopped)

2 cups spinach (chopped)

3 small red potatoes (diced)

3 cups cooked turkey (skin removed, diced)

Optional garnish: cranberry sauce

Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and celery and cook for about 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in flour, curry powder, and cinnamon and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly. Pour in chicken broth and scrape up any brown bits at the bottom of the pan. Bring to a simmer. Then add carrots, spinach, potatoes, and turkey. Bring to a boil. Then reduce the heat to low. Simmer (covered) for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve in bowls and garnish with a spoonful of cranberry sauce.

What's a holiday meal without leftovers? This holiday season, keep the spirit alive by transforming your holiday leftovers into an entirely new dish with these easy holiday leftover recipes for turkey and other dishes.Leftovers, though, don't last forever, and it's important to practice good food safety habits to prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses. As a general guideline, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services recommends Visit FoodSafety.gov for a list of even more easy leftover turkey recipes in addition to the ones listed below.