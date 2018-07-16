FOOD & DRINK

Hop to it: 3 craft beer events in Raleigh this week

Little City Brewing + Provisions Co.| Photo: Meg S./Yelp

By Hoodline
When it comes to savoring local craft beer, there's plenty of opportunity in Raleigh this week. From a whiskey and beer dinner to discounts on brewery experiences, here's how to add some hops to your social calendar.

---

Woodford Reserve's Bourbon, Beer & BBQ Dinner at Little City Brewing + Provisions





This Wednesday evening, indulge in bourbon, beer and barbecued bites at Little City Brewing + Provisions.

Throughout the night, diners will enjoy:
  • Presentations by Woodford and Little City Brewing.
  • One-ounce pours of four different Woodford whiskeys.
  • One 10-ounce glass of the Little City Brewing beer of their choice.
  • A pulled pork dinner with two sides and banana pudding.
  • A special gift.
  • A 20 percent discount on additional service charges.


When: Wednesday, July 18, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Little City Brewing + Provisions, 400 W. North St.
Price: $45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Brewery experience at Oak & Dagger Public House





Dive into all the fixings at Oak & Dagger Public House -- without dipping into your savings. The full-service brewpub is currently offering 30-43 percent discounts on experiences for two or four.

Each package features:
  • Three 4-ounce samples per person, chosen from the brewery's selection of 15-18 draft beers.
  • One full pint per person.
  • A selection of shared plates.
  • A branded sticker for each guest.


Where: 18 Seaboard Ave., Central Raleigh
Price: $24-$42 (regularly $37-$74)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

Boylan Bridge Brewpub tour and tasting





Take a peek behind the scenes of Boylan Bridge Brewpub -- for up to 70 percent off the regular price. With this deal in hand, groups of four, six, eight or 10 will enjoy a 30-minute tour, exploring the beer-making process and tasting six of the brewery's original beers.

When: Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: 201 S. Boylan Ave., University
Price: $24-$60 (regularly $50-$200)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
