The downtown Raleigh Krispy Kreme will stick around 20 more years, according to a document filed with the Wake County Register of Deeds.The memorandum of lease and exclusive document stated that the lease for Krispy Kreme at the 551 North Person Street location will stand through 2038.According to city records, the property sold for nearly $4.7 million to Broadstone KKD Portfolio LLC last week.Residents we spoke to Monday were concerned about the uncertainty of losing the doughnut shop in the sale."That smell of jelly doughnuts is what gets us up the hill over here every Monday night," Michelle Ames said.Good news for those doughnut lovers -- the hot light is staying on!