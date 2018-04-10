FOOD

Update: Downtown Raleigh Krispy Kreme to stay another 20 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Fate of Krispy Kreme in Raleigh is unclear after sale of property to a New York developer.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The downtown Raleigh Krispy Kreme will stick around 20 more years, according to a document filed with the Wake County Register of Deeds.

Previous story: Krispy Kreme property sale leaves bad taste for locals in downtown Raleigh

The memorandum of lease and exclusive document stated that the lease for Krispy Kreme at the 551 North Person Street location will stand through 2038.

According to city records, the property sold for nearly $4.7 million to Broadstone KKD Portfolio LLC last week.

Residents we spoke to Monday were concerned about the uncertainty of losing the doughnut shop in the sale.

MORE FROM ABC11: Disney designer cancels plans for North Carolina theme park due to lack of investors

"That smell of jelly doughnuts is what gets us up the hill over here every Monday night," Michelle Ames said.

Good news for those doughnut lovers -- the hot light is staying on!

TOP STORIES:
Disney designer cancels plans for North Carolina theme park due to lack of investors
Wheel of Misfortune: Apex man loses $7k after mispronouncing 'flamenco'
Retired army general hauls in record 877-pound tuna off NC coast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodkrispy kremeraleigh newsreal estate developmentwake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
More food
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News