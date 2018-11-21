THANKSGIVING

How many calories will your Thanksgiving meal cost you?

EMBED </>More Videos

According to research from the Calorie Control Council, a typical holiday dinner can add up to 3,000 calories.

The trip to grandmother's house this Thanksgiving may have you stressing about all those calories.

According to research from the Calorie Control Council, a typical holiday dinner can add up to 3,000 calories.

It came up with a typical Thanksgiving meal calorie count that includes the ever popular cheeseball with nuts, onion dip, roasted turkey, cornbread, bread stuffing, green bean casserole and pecan pie.

There are ways, however, to satisfy the belly without all those extras.

By using the Council's list of the most common Thanksgiving foods, you can makeover your meal with the same dishes by using lower calorie ingredients.

But if you're forced to eat somewhere else, the Calorie Control Council recommends fueling up before heading out, socializing away from the food, saving calories by choosing a smaller plate and serving yourself sample sizes of each dish.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholidayhealththanksgiving
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THANKSGIVING
Operation Turkey preps to feed thousands of Hurricane Florence victims
Wake County educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
Paying it forward: Knightdale restaurant picks up tab for grocery shoppers
Feeding an Army: Paratroopers away from family feast on Fort Bragg
More thanksgiving
FOOD & DRINK
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
Grand Nails Salon opens its doors, with manis, pedis and more
Feast your eyes on the best Raleigh businesses to visit before Thanksgiving
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Wake County educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
'It's never easy:' Wake Co. School Board approves reassignment plan
Paying it forward: Knightdale restaurant picks up tab for grocery shoppers
FBI asks deer hunters to check video devices in search for Hania Aguilar
Racial discrimination case closed by Wake County Schools
Operation Turkey preps to feed thousands of Hurricane Florence victims
North Carolina Republican leaders release first draft of Voter ID law
Raleigh City Council allows motorized scooters in bike lanes
Show More
Advocates disagree on Citizens Advisory Board in Raleigh
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
911 call that prompted active shooter scare in Carrboro released
Why do gas prices vary so much around Raleigh?
I-Team: What is Cyber Insurance and what does it mean for your personal data?
More News