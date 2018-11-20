FOOD & DRINK

How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner

How to cook the perfect Thanksgiving dinner (Shutterstock)

Do you need to cook the Thanksgiving dinner this year and don't know where to start? We have you covered. Just click the links below to find that perfect recipe that is sure to impress your family.

How to Cook a Turkey -- Recipes and Tips



How to Cook a Turkey

How to carve a turkey, plus a great stuffing recipe

How to brine a turkey

Spatchcock and deep-frying: 7 delicious ways to cook your turkey

Butter-Basted Herbed Turkey - Recipe

Pitmaker's tips for the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

Traditional Side Dishes

Green Bean Casserole recipe

Healthy Cranberry Sauce - Recipe

Grandma's Country Mashed Potatoes - Recipe

Old-Fashioned Cornbread Dressing - Recipe
Spiced Sweet Potato and Carrots

Unique Thanksgiving Recipes

Hot Cheetos Turkey

Reynolds Wrap release Thanksgiving recipe for Glitter Turkey

Represent your state at your Thanksgiving table with these creative recipes

Herbed Bread Dressing - Waffle style - Recipe

Gluten-free and vegan side dishes for your Thanksgiving table

Healthy Garlic-Sage Mashed Red Potatoes from My Smart Chef

Dessert

PUMPKIN PIE RECIPES
Tropical Pumpkin Pie
Toffee Pumpkin Pie
Easy, No-Bake Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie - Recipe - Just when you think you don't have any room left, you remember the Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie and...oh look, there's still some room! This creamy pie combines two favorites for an after-feasting dessert that's make-some-more-room delicious!

Dan's Mom's Apple Pie

Turducken of Desserts: Pumpecapple Piecake - Recipe

Ice cream company brings Thanksgiving flavors to dessert menu

Culinary school offers the top tips for perfect holiday pie

After Dinner

5 awesome cookie recipes to show off at your holiday cookie party

Leftovers

Leftover Asian Turkey Lettuce Wraps - Recipe

Crockpot Leftover Turkey Chili - Recipe
