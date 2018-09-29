Free Coffee

Free coffee, coming right up! Come in on #NationalCoffeeDay September 29 for a free coffee. Try the NEW Original Glazed Coffee while you’re there. pic.twitter.com/WF5vfmG5pJ — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 27, 2018

We're celebrating #NationalCoffeeDay tomorrow with a FREE Cold Brew coffee! This offer will only be on the app so download it today to be ready. https://t.co/i6zdtGu9x0! pic.twitter.com/dzs1nOUNGd — Sheetz (@sheetz) September 28, 2018

#NationalCoffeeDay just got sweeter. Snag your free 12oz signature hot coffee Sept. 29, at participating Cinnabon bakery locations. pic.twitter.com/eHtyOsfZB6 — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 27, 2018

Promotions

Saturday is a day to pause and really enjoy that cup of joe: It's National Coffee Day.Several major coffee chains are celebrating with deals and promotions, giving coffee-lovers plenty of choices to take advantage of the day.Promotion: Free small ice coffee or any size hot coffee.Promotion: Free any-size/any-flavor cold brew to anyone who orders through the Sheetz appPromotion: Buy any size hot coffee and get one free (of equal or lesser value)Promotion: Free 12 oz. coffee.Promotion: Free any-size cup of coffee if you join the 7Rewards program.Promotion: One free small coffeePromotion: Free medium coffee and Belvita breakfast biscuit when you download the app.Promotion: Free breakfast sandwich with the purchase of a medium McCafe drink. The offer is only available through the McDonald's mobile app.