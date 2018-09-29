Several major coffee chains are celebrating with deals and promotions, giving coffee-lovers plenty of choices to take advantage of the day.
Free Coffee
Krispy Kreme
Promotion: Free small ice coffee or any size hot coffee.
Krispy Kreme celebrates National Coffee Day with Coffee Glazed Doughnut
Sheetz
Free coffee, coming right up! Come in on #NationalCoffeeDay September 29 for a free coffee. Try the NEW Original Glazed Coffee while you’re there. pic.twitter.com/WF5vfmG5pJ— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 27, 2018
Promotion: Free any-size/any-flavor cold brew to anyone who orders through the Sheetz app
Dunkin' Donuts
We're celebrating #NationalCoffeeDay tomorrow with a FREE Cold Brew coffee! This offer will only be on the app so download it today to be ready. https://t.co/i6zdtGu9x0! pic.twitter.com/dzs1nOUNGd— Sheetz (@sheetz) September 28, 2018
Promotion: Buy any size hot coffee and get one free (of equal or lesser value)
Cinnabon
Promotion: Free 12 oz. coffee.
7-Eleven
#NationalCoffeeDay just got sweeter. Snag your free 12oz signature hot coffee Sept. 29, at participating Cinnabon bakery locations. pic.twitter.com/eHtyOsfZB6— Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 27, 2018
Promotion: Free any-size cup of coffee if you join the 7Rewards program.
Pilot Flying J Promotion: One free small coffee
Circle K
Promotion: Free medium coffee and Belvita breakfast biscuit when you download the app.
Promotions
McDonald's
Promotion: Free breakfast sandwich with the purchase of a medium McCafe drink. The offer is only available through the McDonald's mobile app.