National Coffee Day 2018: Where to find freebies and more Saturday

Take a moment to kick back and enjoy a cup of joe in honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. (Shutterstock)

Saturday is a day to pause and really enjoy that cup of joe: It's National Coffee Day.

Several major coffee chains are celebrating with deals and promotions, giving coffee-lovers plenty of choices to take advantage of the day.

Free Coffee

Krispy Kreme
Promotion: Free small ice coffee or any size hot coffee.

Sheetz

Promotion: Free any-size/any-flavor cold brew to anyone who orders through the Sheetz app

Dunkin' Donuts

Promotion: Buy any size hot coffee and get one free (of equal or lesser value)

Cinnabon
Promotion: Free 12 oz. coffee.

7-Eleven
Promotion: Free any-size cup of coffee if you join the 7Rewards program.

Pilot Flying J Promotion: One free small coffee

Circle K
Promotion: Free medium coffee and Belvita breakfast biscuit when you download the app.

Promotions

McDonald's
Promotion: Free breakfast sandwich with the purchase of a medium McCafe drink. The offer is only available through the McDonald's mobile app.
