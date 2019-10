EMBED >More News Videos Located on the campus of NC State, Howling Cow Ice Cream has been serving up treats to students and the community for years.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- NC State's Howling Cow ice cream is now even easier to get your hands on.The popular sweet treat is now available at even more Harris Teeter locations across North Carolina.Harris Teeter recently licensed the Howling Cow trademark, and now makes six different flavors of the Wolfpack staple, including Campfire Delight and Cookies and Cream.NC State is using proceeds from the deal to fund student scholarships as well as dairy and agriculture initiatives on campus.