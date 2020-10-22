Donate food during 2020 Hunger Relief Day at NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is Hunger Relief Day at the NC State Fairgrounds.
The annual event, like everything else in 2020, looks much different than it has in previous years. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, hunger remains an immediate problem for many North Carolinians.
In fact, the pandemic has actually made the problem worse. Millions of workers have lost their jobs and some have lost their homes.
"The need has been much greater right now. We're seeing about a 38% increase in the number of people that our partner agencies are serving on a daily basis over what we were doing last year," Jessica Slider Whichard of the North Carolina Food Bank said.
That means the food bank needs even more donations than in years past.
If you're able and willing to help, you can drop off nonperishable foods from 8 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds off Trinity Road near Gate 9.
The food bank said all volunteers working the event will be wearing masks. People donating food can park and walk up to donate, or they can get in the drive-thru line and donate without ever having to leave their vehicle.
The first 500 families to donate will receive $5 Food Lion gift cards.
Also, remember that the ABC11 Together Food Drive, which also benefits the North Carolina Food Bank, will begin November 21.
