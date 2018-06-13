FOOD & DRINK

Hungry for Italian? Here are the 3 best Raleigh restaurants to satisfy your cravings

Gravy. | Photo: Thomas R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Italian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian restaurants around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Gravy



Photo: Thomas R./Yelp

Topping the list is Gravy. Located at 135 S. Wilmington St. in Central, this the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Raleigh, boasting four stars out of 430 reviews on Yelp.

According to its website, Gravy sources its ingredients locally and supports North Carolina farms and distilleries on its menus. Check out the chicken parmigiana: Parmesan-breaded local chicken cutlet made with shredded mozzarella, spaghetti and gravy.

2. Oak City Meatball Shoppe



Photo: vy l./Yelp

Next up is Central's Oak City Meatball Shoppe, situated at 180 E. Davie St. in the Red Hat Tower. With four stars out of 303 reviews on Yelp, the Italian bar has proven to be a local favorite.

Create your own plate with four meatballs (spicy pork, chicken, veggie and more), a choice between six sauces and an array of traditional Italian sides and salads. (Find the full menu here.)

3. Caffe Luna



Photo: hannah k./Yelp

Downtown's Caffe Luna, located at 136 E. Hargett St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot four stars out of 211 reviews. The pasta menu includes fresh pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach, finished in tomato sauce, as well as penne pasta sauteed with artichokes, black olives and spinach.

According to Caffe Luna's website, owners Parker and Nicole Kennedy offer not only Italian cuisine, but original artwork depicting iconic scenes around Italy that are available for purchase.
