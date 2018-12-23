Simple and delicious Grinch-themed fruit snacks can be made in under a minute.
Lucy Hayhurst and Kristen Norton, who run Well Balanced Nutrition, devised the follow recipe for some delicious and healthy holiday treats:
Grinch fruit snacks ingredients
- 1 small bunch green grapes
- 1-2 ripe bananas
- 1 pint strawberries
- Yogurt raisins (or mini marshmallows)
- Toothpicks
Instructions
1) Prepare ingredients:
2) Wash & remove grapes from the stem.
3) Slice banana into 1/4 inch round slices.
4) Wash strawberries and remove the green top.
5) To assemble:
6) Start by sticking 1 yogurt raisin on the tip of the toothpick
7) Next slide the strawberry on the toothpick (top faced down)
8) Then add 1 banana slice
9) Finally, add the green grape to complete the Grinch.
10) Enjoy with friends or family at your next holiday party!
