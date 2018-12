1 small bunch green grapes



1-2 ripe bananas



1 pint strawberries



Yogurt raisins (or mini marshmallows)



Toothpicks

If you're in the mood for a festive, healthy, and delicious snack, look no further!Simple and delicious Grinch-themed fruit snacks can be made in under a minute.Lucy Hayhurst and Kristen Norton, who run Well Balanced Nutrition, devised the follow recipe for some delicious and healthy holiday treats:1) Prepare ingredients:2) Wash & remove grapes from the stem.3) Slice banana into 1/4 inch round slices.4) Wash strawberries and remove the green top.5) To assemble:6) Start by sticking 1 yogurt raisin on the tip of the toothpick7) Next slide the strawberry on the toothpick (top faced down)8) Then add 1 banana slice9) Finally, add the green grape to complete the Grinch.10) Enjoy with friends or family at your next holiday party!For more recipes, you can visit their website here.