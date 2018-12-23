FOOD & DRINK

Hungry? Try these delicious Grinch-themed holiday fruit snacks

If you're in the mood for a festive, healthy, and delicious snack, look no further!

Simple and delicious Grinch-themed fruit snacks can be made in under a minute.

Lucy Hayhurst and Kristen Norton, who run Well Balanced Nutrition, devised the follow recipe for some delicious and healthy holiday treats:

Grinch fruit snacks ingredients
  • 1 small bunch green grapes

  • 1-2 ripe bananas

  • 1 pint strawberries

  • Yogurt raisins (or mini marshmallows)

  • Toothpicks

Instructions
1) Prepare ingredients:
2) Wash & remove grapes from the stem.
3) Slice banana into 1/4 inch round slices.
4) Wash strawberries and remove the green top.
5) To assemble:
6) Start by sticking 1 yogurt raisin on the tip of the toothpick
7) Next slide the strawberry on the toothpick (top faced down)
8) Then add 1 banana slice
9) Finally, add the green grape to complete the Grinch.
10) Enjoy with friends or family at your next holiday party!

For more recipes, you can visit their website here.
