Icemazing opens in Fayetteville with poke, rolled ice cream and more

Photo: Michelle S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score poke, bubble tea, rolled ice cream and desserts has opened its doors in Fayetteville. Called Icemazing, the new addition is located at 1926 Skibo Road.

Customize your poke bowl by choosing between three sizes and bases like sushi rice, brown rice and mixed greens. Toppings include edamame, lettuce, cucumber, seaweed, mango, pineapple, avocado, sweet corn and more. Next, add proteins like spicy tuna, crab meat, ahi tuna, shrimp and chicken, and sauces like soy, spicy aioli, wasabi aioli and more.

Bubble tea is served in light bulb containers and comes in flavors like mango, coconut, chocolate, almond and jasmine green tea. If you're craving dessert, try the rolled ice cream, with offerings such as ginger and lemon cracker; green tea and syrup; and Oreo.

Icemazing has just one review on Yelp so far from Michelle S.

She wrote, "They offer a variety of things here from poke bowls to bubble tea and, of course, the famous ice cream rolls. I think it's a little pricey considering their bubble tea is $5 although it does come in a cool light bulb container."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Icemazing is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
