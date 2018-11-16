RALEIGH (WTVD) --If you're looking for fresh North Carolina pecans, you'd better act fast.
Because of Hurricane Florence, the 2018 pecan season will be shorter than usual, according to agriculture experts.
"There are fewer pecans available this season, but we are fortunate that we do not have the tree loss that we experienced with Hurricane Matthew in 2016," Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler told WWAY. "Pecan growers are still harvesting and will have crop available for the holiday season."
North Carolina is one of the top pecan producing states, producing as much as 5 million pounds every year.
To get you in the pecan spirit, head over to the Raleigh Farmer's Market on Nov. 30. There you can celebrate Pecan Day with a free pecan dessert and locally grown pecans for sale.