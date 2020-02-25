Food & Drink

IHOP gives away free pancakes, prizes for National Pancake Day celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three IHOP locations in the Triangle will give away a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to each customer Tuesday.

Customers will also be entered to win one of 250,000 prizes, including free pancakes for life. Other prizes include bicycles, scooters, jackets, berets and IHOP gift cards.

According to a release from IHOP, the National Pancake Day celebration is an opportunity for patrons to support IHOP's national charity partner, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, and other charities including the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

IHOP said the restaurant has raised more than $30 million for charities since 2006.

The participating Triangle locations are:
  • 3001 Hillsborough St in Raleigh
  • 3009 Capital Blvd in Raleigh
  • 1821 N Pointe Dr in Durham


The celebration runs from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
