IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes on July 17

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 17, celebrate IHOP's 60th birthday with 60 cent short stacks of its famous flapjacks at participating restaurants nationwide.
No coupon is necessary, but the offer is limited to one stack of three pancakes per customer.
On the heels of the announcement that 60 cent pancakes are making a comeback, IHOP also admitted changing its name to IHOB, International House of Burgers, was all a stunt.
The company said in a tweet, "We'd never turn our back on pancakes except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers."
If you feel lied to, you could always cope with cheap pancakes.
