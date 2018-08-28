FOOD & DRINK

Indian spot Curry in a Hurry now open in downtown Raleigh food hall

Photo: Curry in a Hurry/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Indian spot has you covered. Located at 411 W. Morgan St. in downtown Raleigh, the newcomer is called Curry in a Hurry.

The business started off as a food truck and is helmed by chef and owner Alaksha Surti, according to the restaurant's website. It recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location at the Morgan Street Food Hall & Market.

The menu offers an array of curries, including green curry chicken with peppers, bamboo shoots, lemongrass and fresh basil. Vegan? Check out the channa masala: chickpeas cooked in a blend of spices and tomato to create a thick and rich curry.

Sides include plain naan, a traditional Indian bread baked in a clay oven and topped with clarified butter; garlic naan, which is cooked with fresh garlic and cilantro; and small vegetable samosas, which are spiced potatoes wrapped in a crispy pastry and served with a sweet date and tamarind chutney.

The restaurant, which still operates its food truck (check here for its schedule), has a 4.5-star rating on Yelp.

Yelper Chris S., who reviewed it on Aug. 21, wrote, "The Morgan Street location has a narrow menu based upon a few curries and some naans. All curries come on a bed of basmati rice. I have lived in Southeast Asia for two decades and can affirm that Ms. Surti's recipes are delicious, authentic and are clearly made with great eye for quality."

Curry in a Hurry is open daily from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Durham gets a new grocery store: Sprouts Farmers Market
The 3 best spots for açaí bowls in Chapel Hill
Pucker up! Krispy Kreme rolls out lemon glazed flavor for Labor Day
Move over Red Delicious, there's a new top apple in town
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Harnett Co. mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
Hey Apex, stop leaving your guns in unlocked cars
Deputy helps Bojangles worker who walks 12 miles each day get new bike
Cursing could cost you $500 in Myrtle Beach
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' pleads not guilty to multiple felonies
NC congressional map ruling: What it means for November election
Ohio children abducted by non-custodial mother found safe
Concerned parents consider legal action to stop proposed school reassignment
Show More
Department pushes to rename Duke University's Carr Building
Mollie Tibbetts' family on the immigration debate
Booz Allen Hamilton expanding, creating 200 jobs in Cumberland County
3 allegedly ate stolen pizza after killing delivery driver
'Strong ammonia smell' in Fuquay-Varina home where 26 animals were found
More News