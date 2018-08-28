Indian spot Curry in a Hurry now open in downtown Raleigh food hall

Hungry? A new neighborhood Indian spot has you covered. Located at 411 W. Morgan St. in downtown Raleigh, the newcomer is called Curry in a Hurry.
The business started off as a food truck and is helmed by chef and owner Alaksha Surti, according to the restaurant's website. It recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location at the Morgan Street Food Hall & Market.
The menu offers an array of curries, including green curry chicken with peppers, bamboo shoots, lemongrass and fresh basil. Vegan? Check out the channa masala: chickpeas cooked in a blend of spices and tomato to create a thick and rich curry.
Sides include plain naan, a traditional Indian bread baked in a clay oven and topped with clarified butter; garlic naan, which is cooked with fresh garlic and cilantro; and small vegetable samosas, which are spiced potatoes wrapped in a crispy pastry and served with a sweet date and tamarind chutney.
The restaurant, which still operates its food truck (check here for its schedule), has a 4.5-star rating on Yelp.
Yelper Chris S., who reviewed it on Aug. 21, wrote, "The Morgan Street location has a narrow menu based upon a few curries and some naans. All curries come on a bed of basmati rice. I have lived in Southeast Asia for two decades and can affirm that Ms. Surti's recipes are delicious, authentic and are clearly made with great eye for quality."
Curry in a Hurry is open daily from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
