FOOD & DRINK

Indulge in Caribbean flan, coconut cake and more at Raleigh's top 4 dessert spots

Photo: Soca Raleigh/Yelp

By Hoodline
Searching for your next favorite dessert?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert spots in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to satisfy your sweet tooth.

1. Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern



Photo: Jean K./Yelp

Topping the list is Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern, located in the historic Dodd-Hinsdale House. Boasting 4.5 stars out of 367 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant at 330 Hillsborough St. in North Central is the highest-rated dessert spot in Raleigh.

Dessert options include chocolate coconut cake: a sweet and savory olive oil cake soaked in hazelnut syrup, layered with toasted hazelnut butter and coconut mousse and iced in dark chocolate ganache, with mangos and fresh berries on the side. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

2. Lucettegrace



Photo: magnus h./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Lucettegrace, situated at 235 South Salisbury St. With 4.5 stars out of 296 reviews on Yelp, the contemporary patisserie has proven to be a local favorite. According to its website, pastry chef and shop owner Daniel Benjamin has worked for some of the country's best pastry chefs in NYC, Florida, San Francisco, Chicago, New Orleans and Washington.

Try the chocolate croissant, made with traditional croissant dough, chocolate dough, chocolate batons and Valrhona Noir Noisette chocolate cremeux. In the mood for something fruity? Check out the Key lime tart made of Key lime custard, coconut lime cake, vanilla lime white chocolate and rum.

3. Bittersweet



Photo: Quang V./Yelp

Central's Bittersweet, located at 16 E. Martin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and cocktail bar 4.5 stars out of 238 reviews. The sweets menu includes salty chipwich ice cream sandwiches: vanilla ice cream between two chocolate chip sea salt cookies and rolled in bourbon caramel corn.

4. Soca



Photo: Soca Raleigh/Yelp

Finally, there's Soca, a Hillsborough favorite with 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews. Stop by 2130 Clark Ave. to hit up the Caribbean spot, which offers an array of desserts, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings. Specialties include the Caribbean rum cake and the quesillo, a traditional Caribbean flan slathered in sweet sauce and fresh fruit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News