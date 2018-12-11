ABC11 FOOD DRIVE

HOW TO DONATE: It's Drive-Thru Day for the ABC11 Together Food Drive

It's Drive-Thru Day for the ABC11 Together Food Drive. (WTVD)

It's Drive-Thru Day for the ABC11 Together Food Drive.

If you can safely do so, you can drop off non-perishable food items at any Food Lion store.

ABC11 will have two drive-thru locations: 1121 Falls River Ave. in Raleigh and 4106 Raeford Rd. in Fayetteville.

You can also make monetary donations through Second Harvest FB of SENC or Food Bank of CENC.

We will also accept your donations over the phone. Call (844) 346-9886 to donate.

Our phone bank will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanks to our partners: Food Lion, BASF, US Foods, and the Junior League of Fayetteville for their support.

