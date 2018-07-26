FOOD & DRINK

It's Watermelon Day at the State Farmer's Market!

Thursday was Watermelon Day at State Farmer's Market.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
it's Watermelon Day at the North Carolina Farmer's Market and all day you can taste test watermelon from many NC farms.


There's even a largest watermelon contest.
Looking for the perfect summer treat to go with dinner, stop by the state farmers market in Raleigh off Agriculture Street.

It's summertime! And one thing we love to do in the summer is visit the State Farmers Market.

