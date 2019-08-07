Jack in the Box worker spotted making food while barefoot in Texas

PEARLAND, Texas -- Jack in the Box is responding after a customer snapped a photo of a worker preparing food while barefoot.On Monday, the customer tpok the photo from the drive-thru window of a Jack in Pearland, Texas.The man said that he pulled up to the window and handed the worker his debit card, and as she walked away, he noticed she had no shoes on.In disbelief, the customer said he quickly snapped a photo of the female worker without her noticing.The customer said he called the fast-food chain's corporate office to issue a complaint.