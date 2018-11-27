HOLIDAY

Starbucks debuts new holiday latte with juniper syrup and 'pine-like flavor'

EMBED </>More Videos

Just in time for the holiday season, Starbucks has debuted a new drink called the Juniper Latte that some say is basically Christmas in a cup. (Starbucks)

SEATTLE --
Just in time for the holiday season, Starbucks has debuted a new drink. Some say the Juniper Latte is basically Christmas in a cup.

Starbucks describes it as a mix of juniper and sage.

On their website, the company says, "Our signature espresso and steamed milk mingle beautifully with juniper syrup. This beverage has a light, pine-like flavor with delightful citrus undertones. We cap this latte with velvety foam and accentuate the remarkable flavor with a dusting of pine-citrus sugar."

You can get one starting Tuesday at participating locations.

