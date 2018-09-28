FOOD & DRINK

Just in time for fall, IHOP is brewing a pancake beer

EMBED </>More Videos

Would you try a pancake beer? The chain mostly known for breakfast has partnered with Keegan Ales for the concoction - to be called IHOPS.

Forget the pumpkin spice latte, a new fall drink is taking the spotlight this year.

IHOP announced that it is creating a pancake-flavored beer.

The chain mostly known for breakfast has partnered with Keegan Ales for the concoction - to be called IHOPS.

Ingredients in the beer include maple syrup, pumpkin spice and the yeast of pancake batter.

IHOPS will not be available in IHOP restaurants.

It can be purchased at bars and beer festivals. It remains to be seen whether sales will fall flat.
Related Topics:
foodbeercraft beeru.s. & worldbreakfastbizarre
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Where to eat in Wade: Your guide to the Raleigh neighborhood's top 5 restaurants
DeeLuxe Chicken opens its doors in Walltown
Kebab Skewer brings Middle-Eastern fare to Cary
McDonald's to remove artificial ingredients from burgers
Coca-Cola may be creating drinks infused with cannabis
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
President Trump orders new FBI probe of Brett Kavanaugh
Suspect in stabbing death of Raleigh woman arrested in New York
Roxboro man fatally shot while celebrating 20th birthday
Fayetteville landlord won't be charged in shooting of tenant's boyfriend
Bikers escort legally blind, bullied NC teen to school
No charges in mysterious death of woman who died after falling out of mother's moving car
Troubleshooter: Watch out for Hurricane Florence flooded vehicles for sale
Family honors final wishes of 5-year-old who wrote own obituary before cancer death
Show More
Fallout from Kavanaugh hearings reverberates at work, home and church
In Raleigh, sexual assault survivors rally in support of Kavanaugh accuser
Who is Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's high school friend?
3 charged with murder in July death of man found inside burning car
Video: Gunmen pull 3-year-old girl away from father, shoot him in leg
More News