Just in time for fall, IHOP is brewing a pancake beer

Forget the pumpkin spice latte, a new fall drink is taking the spotlight this year.IHOP announced that it is creating a pancake-flavored beer.The chain mostly known for breakfast has partnered with Keegan Ales for the concoction - to be called IHOPS.Ingredients in the beer include maple syrup, pumpkin spice and the yeast of pancake batter.IHOPS will not be available in IHOP restaurants.It can be purchased at bars and beer festivals. It remains to be seen whether sales will fall flat.