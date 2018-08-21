A new Himalayan restaurant that offers Nepalese and Indian fare has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1275 N.W. Maynard Road in Cary, the new arrival is called Kathmandu Kitchen.
Start with appetizers like pakoras with spinach, potatoes, gobi, onions, chickpea flour and house spices; momo (dumplings) with vegetables or chicken; and samosa chaat, made with chickpeas, raita, mint chutney and tomato. Noodle dishes include the Himalayan chow mein, prepared in a wok with house vegetables and spices, and the thukpa, a hearty noodle and vegetable soup that can be served with chicken.
On the menu, look for main courses like the dal makhani, made with black lentils, kidney beans, house spices and creamy sauce; Himalayan vegetable curry with tangy tomato sauce; and chicken tikka masala.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp thus far, Kathmandu Kitchen has a perfect score.
Nancy T., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Aug. 11, wrote, "They had the most extensive Nepali menu I have seen in the area. We ordered the jhol momo, regular chicken momo, veggie jhol momo, tandoori chicken, tandoori duck and lamb kebab. Everything we had was so fresh and full of flavor."
Kunal D. added, "The food was excellent and the service was great! Everything tasted fresh and rich in flavor. The chicken was cooked well and really tasted amazing. We recommend getting the olive garlic naan. It was definitely really good!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Kathmandu Kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News