FOOD & DRINK

Kebab Skewer brings Middle-Eastern fare to Cary

Photo: Kebab Skewer/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new eatery that specializes in flame-grilled kebabs has opened its doors in Cary. The new arrival, called Kebab Skewer, is located at 6446 Tryon Road in the Wellington Park Shopping Center.

The restaurant offers a simple menu, segmented into salads, side orders, kebab skewers, meat platters, sandwiches and beverages. Treats like baklava and the dessert of the day are also available.

With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Kebab Skewer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Sally A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 3, wrote, "I have tried almost everything on the menu and have yet to be disappointed. The chicken and beef koobideh are my favorites, the meat is so tender and flavorful. The shish tawok is another family favorite. The chicken is super juicy and tender."

Yelper Brooke T. added, "I got the chicken kebab platter and it was excellent! Spices were perfect, and the quantity of food was good for the price. Everything was very fresh and cooked exactly as I requested."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kebab Skewer is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCary
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's to remove artificial ingredients from burgers
Coca-Cola may be creating drinks infused with cannabis
Anjappar Authentic Indian Restaurant opens in Cary
Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found during search
WATCH: ABC11 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.
First Alert Mode: Risk for severe weather today
Maddox Ritch: 911 caller said father 'didn't act like a concerned parent'
Parents accuse 2 Cumberland school teachers of assaulting child with autism
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, accuser testify on allegations
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
Read Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
Show More
Eric Reid, who filed grievance with NFL, signs with Panthers
Florence floods breed large, aggressive mosquitoes
McDonald's to remove artificial ingredients from burgers
Coca-Cola may be creating drinks infused with cannabis
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
More News