Kellogg's brings back Pop-Tarts Cereal

Pop-Tarts Cereal coming back to store shelves.

You now have a new way to eat Pop-Tarts for breakfast.

Kellogg's is bringing back Pop-Tarts Cereal. First introduced in 1994, Pop-Tarts Crunch Cereal was offered to the public for about a year before it was pulled.

The new Pop-Tarts Cereal includes cereal bits shaped like Pop-Tarts with actual Pop-Tart filling.

It can be found exclusively at Walmart in two classic flavors of frosted strawberry and frosted brown sugar cinnamon.
