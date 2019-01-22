Kellogg's brings back Pop-Tarts Cereal

You now have a new way to eat Pop-Tarts for breakfast.Kellogg's is bringing back Pop-Tarts Cereal. First introduced in 1994, Pop-Tarts Crunch Cereal was offered to the public for about a year before it was pulled.The new Pop-Tarts Cereal includes cereal bits shaped like Pop-Tarts with actual Pop-Tart filling.It can be found exclusively at Walmart in two classic flavors of frosted strawberry and frosted brown sugar cinnamon.