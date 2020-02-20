Food & Drink

KFC unveils new fried chicken and donuts sandwich

Chicken and waffles are so yesterday.

KFC is introducing what they hope will be a new trend - chicken and donuts.

You can order the items as a sandwich with a fried chicken filet between two warm, glazed donuts or as a basket with your choice of tenders or bone-in chicken and a donut or two on the side.

Chicken and donuts sandwiches and baskets release nationwide on Monday - but you don't have much time!

They'll only be available through March 16th.

Just last week, the fast food chain announced they are selling KFC Crocs Bucket Clogs, a limited edition shoe designed to look (and smell!) like the classic KFC bucket of chicken.

The Crocs will be available this spring. A pair will set you back $59.99.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodfast food restaurantkfcchickendonuts
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow storm timeline: Rain will transition into wintry mix
Central NC prepares for first snow in 437 days
NC school closings, delays ahead of expected snow storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
A 5-day plan to get your money right
Snowfall totals Thursday not expected to mimic 2014 storm
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
Show More
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
NC State pulls off upset over No. 6 Duke, 88-66
Chipotle offers BOGO deal Friday in honor of 'Miracle on Ice'
Melania Trump receives 'Woman of Distinction' award
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
More TOP STORIES News