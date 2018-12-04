Krispy Kreme BOGO for $1 is back on Dec. 12.

Krispy Kreme has a holiday gift for us next week with the return of the "Day of the Dozens" doughnut promotion.If you buy a dozen doughnuts on Wednesday, Dec. 12, you can buy a second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for only $1."A dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 is a sweet deal. Come in and enjoy!" said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.The Winston-Salem based company is offering the deal at 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries.Krispy Kreme also recentlyholiday-themed doughnuts.