Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme brings back Strawberry Glazed doughnut for limited time

EMBED <>More Videos

How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021

It's strawberry season! To celebrate, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is bringing back a popular but limited flavor.

Strawberry Glazed and Strawberry Glazed Original Filled Strawberry Kreme doughnuts will be available at participating locations from Monday, April 26 until Wednesday, May 5.

RELATED | How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021

Most locations in the US and Canada are participating, but if you want to make sure your neighborhood Krispy Kreme will have those strawberry flavors before you make the trip, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncfooddoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 tractor trailers crash on I-95, spill produce onto road
Deputy fatally shot Black man in Elizabeth City while serving warrant
More body cam released in Ma'Khia Bryant shooting; officials urge patience
39% of central NC officer-involved shootings involve mental health crises
Cooper expects to lift most restrictions, except masks, by June 1
10-year-old girl who testified in Chauvin trial reacts to guilty verdict
LATEST: 36 percent of NC adults fully vaccinated
Show More
Steph Curry gives jersey to state trooper after game
Biden to announce US will aim to cut carbon emissions by as much as 52% by 2030
2 killed in head-on crash at Harnett-Lee county line
Durham woman charged in fatal stabbing of boyfriend
Eastern Wake County towns seeing development unseen since early-2000s
More TOP STORIES News