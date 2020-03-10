Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme ready to unveil St. Patrick's Day-inspired line of donuts

Krispy Kreme is passing the luck of the Irish on to its customers' tastebuds this week.

The North Carolina-based chain's signature glazed donuts will be decorated with some St. Patrick's Day cheer.

The donut chain is rolling out St. Patrick's Day-inspired donuts as some existing flavors are getting topped with green frosting and seasonal designs. This marks the first time that Krispy Kreme is going green with each flavored donut. Last year, the shop dyed its signature glazed donuts green for the holiday.

This year, the "Leprechaun Trap" donut will be filled with Irish Kreme-flavored filling, resembling a pot of gold.

The donuts are available from March 14 through March 17 at participating Krispy Kreme restaurants.
