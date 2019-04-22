WEATHER ALERT
krispy kreme
Krispy Kreme Lemon Glazed doughnuts return for one week
Krispy Kreme Lemon Glazed Doughnuts return for one week
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Krispy Kreme is bringing back the fan-favorite Lemon Glazed doughnut - for one week only.
From April 22-28, participating shops will offer a zesty spin on the original glazed doughnut.
On May 6, Krispy Kreme will also start selling summer fruit-inspired doughnuts including pineapple, key lime and strawberry.
Find your local store
here
.
Report a correction or typo
food & drink
nc
krispy kreme
donuts
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KRISPY KREME
