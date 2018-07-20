Doughnut-maker Krispy Kreme is buying a majority stake in Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies for an undisclosed sum.The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme made the announcement Friday.Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield says in a statement they are "delighted" to add Insomnia to the company. The late-night bakery specializes in warm cookie deliveries.Seth Berkowitz will remain in charge of Insomnia after the close of the sale later this year.