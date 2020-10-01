Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme brings back chocolate glazed doughnut for 1 day only

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Krispy Kreme is bringing back its chocolate glazed doughnut.

But act fast, because for now, it will only be for sale Friday, October 2.

Krispy Kreme is calling it #ChocolateGlazedFriday and #TGIC -- Thank Goodness It's Chocolate.



Chocolate glazed doughnuts are not new, but they're also not always available. The North Carolina-based doughnut shop brings them back for special occasions periodically.

Click here to learn if the Krispy Kreme near you will have the chocolate glazed doughnuts on Oct. 2.

