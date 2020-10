Krispy Kreme brings back chocolate glazed doughnut for 1 day only

EMBED >More News Videos The new location even has stadium seating.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Krispy Kreme is bringing back its chocolate glazed doughnut.But act fast, because for now, it will only be for sale Friday, October 2.Krispy Kreme is calling it #ChocolateGlazedFriday and #TGIC -- Thank Goodness It's Chocolate.Chocolate glazed doughnuts are not new, but they're also not always available. The North Carolina-based doughnut shop brings them back for special occasions periodically. Click here to learn if the Krispy Kreme near you will have the chocolate glazed doughnuts on Oct. 2.