Krispy Kreme to celebrate 82nd birthday with cake batter-filled doughnuts

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 82nd birthday with a new cake batter-filled doughnut.

The new creation is an Original Filled Doughnut that actually has cake batter inside.

The pastry is coated with strawberry icing and topped with sprinkles.



The doughnut is available in select stores from July 15 - July 21.

Locations can be found on the company's website.

Krispy Kreme is also celebrating on the 19th with a dozen deal: buy one dozen glazed doughnuts and get the next dozen for $1.



Last month, the company announced it will be delivering in multiple locations including Raleigh, Greensboro, High Point, Durham, Burlington, Wake Forest and Charlotte.

