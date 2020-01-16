La Farm Bakery announces full-service cafe in RDU

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- La Farm Bakery, which has garnered national acclaim, announced plans to open a new full-service bakery and cafe inside Raleigh-Durham International Airport later this year.
Master Baker Lionel Vatinet and Missy Vatinet announced their fourth bakery Thursday, which is expected to open on the first floor of the airport near the escalators in winter 2020.
"Opening in RDU provides us another opportunity to celebrate the artisan baker and sing the praises of the farmers, millers, scientists who have made high quality European breads possible in the South," Missy Vatinet said in a written statement.
USA Today named La Farm Bakery as one of the 10 Best Artisanal Bakeries in North America in August 2019.
The airport location will feature a steam-injection oven where bakers can make bread on-site and the chain's first full-service bar.
For passengers hoping to get a taste of the bakery's goods sooner, a pop-up bakery with a limited menu will open in the Marketplace in Terminal 2 in May.
