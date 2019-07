CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Free food is available at La Farm Bakery on Thursday.In honor of Saint Honoré, the bakery is giving away mini white chocolate baguettes at all three Cary locations.The baguettes will be free until supplies run out.Saint Honoré of Amiens is the patron saint of bakers and pastry chefs. He is celebrated every year on May 16--especially in France.