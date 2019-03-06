Food & Drink

LemonShark Poke brings Japanese and Hawaiian bowls to Cary

Photo: Jennifer B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new poke bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called LemonShark Poke, is located at 2000 Boulderstone Way.

The newcomer is part of a chain that has several outposts scattered across the country. Customers can build their own poke bowls by choosing their protein (including grilled meats, seafood or veggies, or raw seafood), base and toppings. There are also six signature bowls on the menu.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, LemonShark Poke has made a promising start.

Allison S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 27, wrote, "I got the spicy tuna and albacore. This place has a good selection of toppings, and I like the serrano chilies instead of jalapenos."

And Jennifer B. wrote, "I am always looking for the best! The staff was very welcoming and helpful. There are a ton of good options for poke lovers and beginners."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. LemonShark Poke Cary is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.
