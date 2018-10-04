A new bar and eatery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Five Points, called Lola's Beach Bar, is located at 1803 Glenwood Ave.
On the menu, offerings include the Surfer, grilled chicken served with mango and pineapple salsa, avocado and cheese; Baja blackened fish with cilantro lime slaw; and the Quinoa Beach Bowl with chicken, avocado, spinach and tomatoes. Tacos, burritos and nachos are also available. (Find the full menu here.)
For drinks, expect a wide range of margaritas, cocktails, beer and wine, along with Blue Agave tequilas and freshly squeezed juices.
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Phoebe N., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 19, wrote, "Ate here for the first time tonight and will absolutely be back. They were busy as to be expected with a new opening restaurant. However, the service was so wonderful. They have lots of fun island-themed drinks and a fun creative bar bites menu as well."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lola's Beach Bar is open from 3:30 p.m.-midnight from Monday-Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
Lola's Beach Bar now open in Five Points
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News