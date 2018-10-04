FOOD & DRINK

Lola's Beach Bar now open in Five Points

Photo: Phoebe N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar and eatery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Five Points, called Lola's Beach Bar, is located at 1803 Glenwood Ave.

On the menu, offerings include the Surfer, grilled chicken served with mango and pineapple salsa, avocado and cheese; Baja blackened fish with cilantro lime slaw; and the Quinoa Beach Bowl with chicken, avocado, spinach and tomatoes. Tacos, burritos and nachos are also available. (Find the full menu here.)

For drinks, expect a wide range of margaritas, cocktails, beer and wine, along with Blue Agave tequilas and freshly squeezed juices.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Phoebe N., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 19, wrote, "Ate here for the first time tonight and will absolutely be back. They were busy as to be expected with a new opening restaurant. However, the service was so wonderful. They have lots of fun island-themed drinks and a fun creative bar bites menu as well."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lola's Beach Bar is open from 3:30 p.m.-midnight from Monday-Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
SPONSORED: Simplify the Season with a visit to Southern Supreme Fruitcake Company
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
29-year-old Raleigh lawyer dies from flu complications, marking state's third related death
Triton High School student killed in crash before school
LATEST: Two SC officers released from hospital
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Kavanaugh latest: Collins says FBI probe seems 'very thorough'
DPAC wins Theater of the Year award
Show More
NC pastor wins $625K 'genius grant'
Man assaults woman, flees with their child, Apex police say
89,000 pounds of ham recalled by Johnston County company after listeria death
More than 250 people have died while taking selfies since 2011
City IDs officer killed during shooting in Florence, SC
More News