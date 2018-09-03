FOOD & DRINK

Longhorn Steakhouse opens up barbecuing hotline for Labor Day

Many of us will be out barbecuing for Labor Day-- one of the nation's busiest grilling holidays.

Longhorn Steakhouse is also opening its GRILL U.S. hotline for those of you who need advice from a certified grill master.

They can recommend the perfect cut of steak and can even help you when it comes to operating and caring for your grill.

All you have to do is call 1-855-LH-GRILL on Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to be immediately connected with one of the Longhorn experts.

People can also chat live with an expert on Longhorn Steakhouse's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram when using the hashtag LHGrillMaster.
