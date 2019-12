Lumberton cake artist competes on Food Network 'Holiday Gingerbread Showdown'

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chef from Lumberton will appear on Food Network in December.Ernest Strickland is a professional cake and sweets artist; he co-founded Sugar Art Custom Cakes and Sweets in Lumberton.Strickland will compete on the third episode of the second season of Holiday Gingerbread Showdown , which will air Sunday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m.The episode is titled Santa's Day Off. Strickland and the other competitors are challenged to create a gingerbread masterpiece that whisks Santa away to a unique vacation.Whoever wins the competition will advance to the grand finale on Dec. 22. The finals winner will take home $25,000.