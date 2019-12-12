Lumberton cake artist competes on Food Network 'Holiday Gingerbread Showdown'

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chef from Lumberton will appear on Food Network in December.
Ernest Strickland is a professional cake and sweets artist; he co-founded Sugar Art Custom Cakes and Sweets in Lumberton.
Strickland will compete on the third episode of the second season of Holiday Gingerbread Showdown, which will air Sunday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m.
The episode is titled Santa's Day Off. Strickland and the other competitors are challenged to create a gingerbread masterpiece that whisks Santa away to a unique vacation.
Whoever wins the competition will advance to the grand finale on Dec. 22. The finals winner will take home $25,000.
