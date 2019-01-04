U.S. & WORLD

Oregon man who got locked in Burger King bathroom sues over 'meals for life' deal

EMBED </>More Videos

Man suing Burger King over meals for life deal. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 4, 2019.

An Oregon man is suing Burger King for backing out of a 'meals for life' deal.

Curtis Brooner says the fast food giant offered the deal because he got locked in the bathroom for more than an hour at a restaurant in Wood Village last month.

Brooner's attorney Michael Fuller told KATU that his client went to pull the door and it wouldn't open.

Fuller said employees gave Brooner "a fly swatter to 'jimmy' the door open, which actually cut his hand."

Court documents claim employees on the other side laughed at Brooner while he was stuck in the restroom.

The Burger King manager offered Brooner free food for the rest of his life should he come into the restaurant, Fuller said.

He said the restaurant did honor the deal for a few weeks, but then a regional manager reneged the offer.

"It's the principle. The jury is going to enjoy it. There are funny elements of the case, but there is nothing funny about being locked in a dank bathroom for an hour," Fuller said.

Brooner and his attorney are suing for about $9,000 - or the cost of one burger meal a week until he turns 72.

"I think we will reach a fair settlement. My client was presented with an offer, he accepted it and a deal was a deal," Fuller said.

Burger King and the franchise owner of the restaurant have not commented on the lawsuit.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldburger kinglawsuitfast food restaurantbathroom
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children
Krispy Kreme delivers doughnuts to 'heartbroken' officers
SC woman accused of throwing bleach in boyfriend's eyes during fight
Obama makes Billboard R&B chart with Hamilton song
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme delivers doughnuts to 'heartbroken' officers
Here are Raleigh's top 4 vegetarian spots
Raleigh's top 4 breweries, ranked
Chipotle launches 4 new bowls to 'fit your lifestyle'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man, 3-year-old unharmed after debris slams through windshield on I-40
Soaking rain expected ahead of warmer weekend
Money due back to people who bought Charmin flushable wipes
Justin Timberlake announces he's back on tour, comes to Raleigh Jan. 6
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children
Airplane makes emergency landing at RDU successfully
1 killed in Harnett County crash
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
Show More
Man dies after being stabbed outside Wake Inn
Your tax refund is in doubt as long as government shutdown persists
Bladen County inmates help save officer's life
Dead man found inside car crashed into parked vehicles at Durham apartments
Raleigh church hands out free bags of meat to those in need
More News