FOOD & DRINK

Mariscos Los Cabos brings Baja-style fare to Durham

Photo: Yamileth V./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mexican spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 4020 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., the new arrival is called Mariscos Los Cabos.

The new Baja-style restaurant features a seafood-heavy menu, with offerings like a shrimp and octopus tostada; tuna ceviche with a side of habanero sauce; and grilled fish tacos with cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro and lemon crema sauce.

The new arrival has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Brenda K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 30, wrote, "The habanero sauce has a kick to it, but is perfect as a salsa for the tuna ceviche. I looked over the menu and saw all the classic Mexican seafood dishes. The fish here is incredibly fresh, and prepared in an authentic style that you won't find in a lot of Mexican restaurants in this area."

And Yamileth V. wrote, "This place is great! The service was also great and our waitress was really friendly. I highly recommend this place, the inside decoration is beautiful!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Mariscos Los Cabos is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
