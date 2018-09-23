FOOD & DRINK

'Mayochup': Heinz debuts controversial ketchup, mayonnaise mixture

EMBED </>More Videos

Now Heinz needs a city hungry enough to open wide for this creamy hybrid.

NEW YORK --
In an era full of food hybrids, the inevitable has finally happened: ketchup and mayo are joining forces.

Like it or not, Heinz announced Monday that it will begin making "Mayochup," a saucy blend of ketchup mixed with mayonnaise packed into one bottle.


In April, the company asked Twitter to vote whether or not "Mayochup" should exist. Since 500,000 voted "yes," Heinz promised to bring the sauce to American store shelves.


Now the company is launching a campaign to determine which city will be the first to taste it. Sauce enthusiasts have until 11:59 PM CST to vote!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldtwitterfoodie
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Sample state fair food for free this weekend
This year's most popular Halloween candy is...
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Chick-fil-A opens on Sunday to feed Florence evacuees
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Pender County fire department washes fish off of I-40
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Fayetteville
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
I-Team: Dam breaches near coal ash pits may lead to 'mega pollution'
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
Florence flooding: Gov. Cooper continues survey of flood damage
County-by-county list of closures: Over 500 roads still closed in NC
Kavanaugh, Ford agree to testify on Thursday
Show More
Retired teacher goes viral for napping with shelter cats
Raleigh man beaten by officers again arrested by police
'Spring Lake Strong:' Donations pour in support of Florence victims
Busting the rumors: Florence will not reform, hit the Carolinas
Chapel Hill police investigating late-night shooting
More News