McDonald's McRib returning to menus Monday for a limited time

It's that time of the year again, McDonald's is bringing back a fan favorite this week.

The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the McRib is set to return to 10,000 restaurants as early as Monday.

The McRib - a boneless pork sandwich, made with a tangy barbecue sauce and topped with onion and pickles on a hoagie-style bun - will only be available for a limited time.

The sandwich came back late last October for a limited run.

McDonald's first debuted the iconic sandwich in 1981.

To find the closest participating restaurant, enter your ZIP code at www.mcdfinder.com.
